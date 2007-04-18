Ad
euobserver
Vaclav Klaus says Berlin has shifted focus from deadlines to content on the EU constitution (Photo: Wikipedia)

Germany more realistic on EU treaty problems, Czech president says

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

Czech president Vaclav Klaus has praised the German EU presidency for having a new attitude for dealing with the disputed EU constitution, shifting from pressure on deadlines to a debate about content, with Berlin issuing a hit list of 12 controversial treaty elements to clarify national positions.

Speaking to Czech journalists after a three-hour discussion with chancellor Angela Merkel and German ex-president Roman Herzog at Mesenberg castle near Berlin on Tuesday (17 April), Mr Klaus...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Vaclav Klaus says Berlin has shifted focus from deadlines to content on the EU constitution (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections