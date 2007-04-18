Germany more realistic on EU treaty problems, Czech president says

Czech president Vaclav Klaus has praised the German EU presidency for having a new attitude for dealing with the disputed EU constitution, shifting from pressure on deadlines to a debate about content, with Berlin issuing a hit list of 12 controversial treaty elements to clarify national positions.
Speaking to Czech journalists after a three-hour discussion with chancellor Angela Merkel and German ex-president Roman Herzog at Mesenberg castle near Berlin on Tuesday (17 April), Mr Klaus...
