EU presses Russia to drop Polish meat ban

The European Commission has given a new dossier on Polish meat export standards to Moscow in the hope of breaking an 18 month deadlock on Russian-Polish trade that risks making the upcoming EU-Russia summit in Samara another flop.

"All the questions raised by the Russian authorities were addressed comprehensively...the replies should enable them to lift the embargo," commission spokesman Philip Tod said on Friday (30 March), adding that Brussels hopes for a "swift resolution."

