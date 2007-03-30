Ad
Moscow: "Time is of the essence," Mr Tod said (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU presses Russia to drop Polish meat ban

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has given a new dossier on Polish meat export standards to Moscow in the hope of breaking an 18 month deadlock on Russian-Polish trade that risks making the upcoming EU-Russia summit in Samara another flop.

"All the questions raised by the Russian authorities were addressed comprehensively...the replies should enable them to lift the embargo," commission spokesman Philip Tod said on Friday (30 March), adding that Brussels hopes for a "swift resolution."

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

