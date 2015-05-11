EU institutions use 'data privacy' to stymie transparency

EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has accused the EU insitutions of being too ready to use the data protection "shield" as an argument against being more transparent.

"Data protection is viewed as a major shield against transparency in these institutions. I see it on so many levels," she said at a public discussion on Brussels lobbying on Wednesday (11 May).

She noted that while in some member states a distinction is made between an official acting in their private capacity and acting a...