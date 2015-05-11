Ad
Junior officials' meetings with lobbyists are kept out of sight on privacy grounds (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU institutions use 'data privacy' to stymie transparency

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has accused the EU insitutions of being too ready to use the data protection "shield" as an argument against being more transparent.

"Data protection is viewed as a major shield against transparency in these institutions. I see it on so many levels," she said at a public discussion on Brussels lobbying on Wednesday (11 May).

She noted that while in some member states a distinction is made between an official acting in their private capacity and acting a...

