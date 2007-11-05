Irish largely undecided on EU treaty

A large majority of Irish people do not know whether they will vote yes or no to the new EU treaty which is expected to be put to a referendum in the country early next summer.

Some 62 percent of Irish remained undecided on the new document aimed at making the union function more effectively, while 25 percent are in favour and 13 percent are against, according to a poll commissioned by The Irish Times.

The figures also represent a sharp drop in support when compared to a poll on o...