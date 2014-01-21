EU commission freezes US talks on company protection

The European Commission has halted EU-US trade talks related to legal protection for companies and launched a three-month public consultation on the matter.
Negotiations between EU and US trade officials began last September. They are meant to lead to a trade deal which the EU claims could be worth an extra 1 percent to the bloc's economic output.
But the issue of rules to protect investors' rights, known as investor state dispute settlement (ISDS), has proved controversial.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
