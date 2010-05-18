UK forced to swallow bitter pill on hedge funds

EU finance ministers have agreed a common position on draft EU legislation on managers of hedge funds and other alternative investment firms, opening the door for negotiations with the European Parliament, the co-legislator.

The agreement on Tuesday (18 May) comes despite UK concerns that the Europe-wide law could negatively impact the British economy, with 80 percent of hedge funds currently located in London.

Lightly regulated hedge funds handled roughly $1.2 trillion (€970 bn...