London is home to 80 percent of the EU's hedge funds (Photo: harshilshah100)

UK forced to swallow bitter pill on hedge funds

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU finance ministers have agreed a common position on draft EU legislation on managers of hedge funds and other alternative investment firms, opening the door for negotiations with the European Parliament, the co-legislator.

The agreement on Tuesday (18 May) comes despite UK concerns that the Europe-wide law could negatively impact the British economy, with 80 percent of hedge funds currently located in London.

Lightly regulated hedge funds handled roughly $1.2 trillion (€970 bn...

