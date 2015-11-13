Ad
'It’s better to have a gay parade on [Kiev's main street] Khreshchatyk than Russian tanks in the centre of the Ukrainian capital,' said one MP (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Ukraine gives equal rights to gay workers, to please Brussels

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Members of the Ukrainian parliament granted equal rights to gay workers on Thursday (12 November), but several did it more out of necessity than of conviction. The adopted legislation was a requirement from Brussels if Ukraine wants visa-free travel.

As a result of the vote, Ukraine's labour code will be amended to include sexual orientation and gender identity as grounds on which discrimination in the workplace is prohibited.

But the preceding debate showed that, for many members...

