Ad
euobserver
The fight against the pandemic cannot be used as a pretext for a global attack on human rights and democracy, as is unfortunately happening in several parts of the world. (Photo: flickr)

Covid-19 is a gift for authoritarians and dictators

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Maria Arena and Pier Antonio Panzeri, Brussels,

The dramatic crisis we are experiencing as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic is likely to bring about countless changes at the political, economic and social level.

It is safe to say that the world, particularly our society and our 'Western' way of life as we have known it, will not be the same as before.

The 'better world' that the generation before us built after the Second World War, even with all its limitations, is in danger of being disrupted and wiped out.

At this t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Maria Arena is an MEP and chair of the human rights subcommittee of the European Parliament. Pier Antonio Panzeri is president of the Association Against Impunity and Transitional Justice, and former MEP.

Related articles

Merkel: Virus is biggest challenge in EU history
The price of a European order
Orban granted indefinite 'authoritarian' power
Poland's sham presidential election in a pandemic
The fight against the pandemic cannot be used as a pretext for a global attack on human rights and democracy, as is unfortunately happening in several parts of the world. (Photo: flickr)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Maria Arena is an MEP and chair of the human rights subcommittee of the European Parliament. Pier Antonio Panzeri is president of the Association Against Impunity and Transitional Justice, and former MEP.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections