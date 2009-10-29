EU leaders head for difficult summit on climate and institutions

EU leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday (29 October) for a two-day summit to try and shape a common position on climate issues amid the twin distractions of negotiating a treaty-saving deal with Czech President Vaclav Klaus and making informal shortlists for the EU's future top jobs.

"We hope to see a mandate for climate negotiations, we are very close to the Copenhagen Conference, this is the time to form our mandate," Swedish Prime Minister Frederik Reinfeldt said in a webcast ahead...