Europe's population would decline without migrants

The population of the European Union is avoiding decline mainly thanks to immigration from other parts of the world, as native Europeans have stopped making as many babies.
While anti-immigrant feeling is on the rise both amongst European politicians and the wider public, ironically, the union's population would soon go into decline without the immigrants that arrive here, according to fresh figures from the EU's statistics office, Eurostat.
The EU's total population was up 0.48 p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here