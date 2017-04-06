Future of Europe needs more social investment

The recent financial and economic crisis has resulted in a social crisis, with sharply rising socioeconomic inequalities in member states across the European Union.
The Rome Declaration commits member states and institutions to a social Europe where addressing unemployment, poverty and social exclusion are priorities, and where sustainable growth reduces inequality.
This is a positive commitment to social Europe but member states and the European institutions can only achieve th...
