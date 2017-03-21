Ad
Armed police and soldiers now patrol the streets in Brussels and Paris (Photo: Full-tactical)

More hype than substance in EU counter-terror plans

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Thirty-two people died and over 300 were injured following twin blasts by jihadists in Brussels one year ago.

Around 2,500 EU citizens are still fighting alongside the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. Many are likely to die, others will travel onward to places such as Yemen or Afghanistan, and some will return to Europe.

On Tuesday (21 March), the EU's counter-terrorism coordinator, Gilles de Kerchove, told Belgian radio that the biggest threat was not returning foreign fighters b...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

