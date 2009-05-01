Ad
euobserver
“We believe we are prepared to deal with this," says EU health commissioner Androulla Vassiliou (Photo: European Commission)

EU preparing to face 'likely' swine flu pandemic

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The EU on Thursday (30 April) urged Europeans not to panic over the swine flu outbreak and sought to reassure them, with the Czech EU presidency calling the bloc the "best prepared region in the world" to face what is an increasingly likely pandemic.

Although the new virus is continuing to spread in Europe, with 26 confirmed cases in five EU member states (Spain, the UK, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands) and one in Switzerland as of Thursday evening, there is "no need to panic," EU...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

France calls for EU Mexico travel ban as swine flu alert level raised
“We believe we are prepared to deal with this," says EU health commissioner Androulla Vassiliou (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections