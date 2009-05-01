EU preparing to face 'likely' swine flu pandemic

The EU on Thursday (30 April) urged Europeans not to panic over the swine flu outbreak and sought to reassure them, with the Czech EU presidency calling the bloc the "best prepared region in the world" to face what is an increasingly likely pandemic.

Although the new virus is continuing to spread in Europe, with 26 confirmed cases in five EU member states (Spain, the UK, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands) and one in Switzerland as of Thursday evening, there is "no need to panic," EU...