Monday's foreign affairs council in Brussels is an opportunity to discuss future relations with Turkey (Photo: Vassilena)

Time for a visa waiver with Turkey

by Urmas Paet, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs,

Relations between the EU and Turkey are currently more complicated than they have ever been before.

The analysts who regard the situation with concern never fail to point out the upcoming 50-year anniversary of the association agreement between Turkey and the EU, or remind us that Turkey has already been a part of the European Union common market for 15 years.

Turkey has been a very important partner to the EU for a very long time now, and its importance will not diminish today a...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

