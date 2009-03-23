EU downgrades jobs summit

A planned EU jobs summit has been downgraded to a low-key affair without the presence of EU leaders, following concerns that the meeting would only underline the fact that there is no magic formula for getting people back into the workplace.

Goaded into action by criticism that it was doing too little to tackle the effects of the economic crisis, the Czech Republic, currently at the helm of the EU's six-month rotating presidency, in February called two extraordinary summits - one on ant...