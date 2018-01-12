Ad
euobserver
MEP Ryszard Czarnecki chairing a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Photo: European Parliament)

Polish MEP could lose EP vice-presidency over Nazi-era slur

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Leaders of four political groups in the European Parliament want to strip Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki of his title of vice-president, after he used a Nazi-era slur to describe a fellow MEP, in a new front in the current battle between Brussels against Warsaw.

Czarnecki, a member of the Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and the mildly eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, called Roza Thun und Hohenstein a "szmalcownik" - a pejorative term used for Pole...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU parliament swerves right with Tajani's election
Hungary veto sets scene for EU battle on Poland
WWII: Poland to open new front in EU clash
Borisov: Poland vote would give EU 'sleepless nights'
MEP Ryszard Czarnecki chairing a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections