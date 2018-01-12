Polish MEP could lose EP vice-presidency over Nazi-era slur

Leaders of four political groups in the European Parliament want to strip Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki of his title of vice-president, after he used a Nazi-era slur to describe a fellow MEP, in a new front in the current battle between Brussels against Warsaw.

Czarnecki, a member of the Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and the mildly eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, called Roza Thun und Hohenstein a "szmalcownik" - a pejorative term used for Pole...