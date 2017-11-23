Ad
Whistleblower Antoine Deltour (r), receiving the European Citizen's Prize in the European Parliament in 2015. (Photo: European Parliament)

LuxLeaks trial re-opens debate on whistleblowers' protection

by Caterina Tani, Brussels,

The third Luxleaks trial, which starts in Luxembourg on Thursday (23 November), has prompted fresh calls for better protection of whistleblowers.

Antoine Deltour, Raphael Halet, and Edouard Perrin will have their fresh appeal heard by the High Court of Luxembourg, after two previous 'guilty' sentences by Luxembourg courts in 2016 and then an appeal in 2017.

Deltour and Halet's, both former employees of consultancy firm Pricewater...

