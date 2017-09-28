EU proposes to resettle 50,000 African refugees

The European Commission is setting aside €500 million to pay member states to resettle 50,000 refugees from Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, and Sudan by late 2019.
EU home affairs commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters on Wednesday (27 September) that the move was needed to help curtail irregular migrant flows to Europe.
"I really count on member states to make ambitious pledges," he said. Some 14,000 places among 11 EU states have already been pledged since July for the...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
