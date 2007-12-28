Ad
euobserver
Portugal insisted that the EU Treaty be formally signed in Lisbon (Photo: Portuguese EU Presidency)

Proud Portugal leaves mixed EU presidency record

by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

With Portugal at its chair, the EU completed two major projects – its new treaty and an expansion of its passport free zone to include nine new member states.

When small Portugal took over the EU's six-month rotating presidency from the bloc's largest member Germany on 1 July, it found itself faced with the tricky task of clearing the last political hurdles standing in the way of a new EU treaty.\n \nBerlin had used all its political weight to forge a deal on a detailed treaty blueprint...

euobserver

