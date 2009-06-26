Turkey seeks to revive EU bid

Turkey is hoping to next week open a new chapter of its accession talks with the EU, the country's European affairs minister said on Thursday (25 June), reiterating that Ankara is aiming for full membership of the bloc.

The chapter on taxation will "hopefully be opened on 30 June, the last day of the Czech EU presidency," during an EU-Turkey accession conference, Egemen Bagis said at an event organised by the Brussels-based European Policy Centre think-tank.

Turkey was granted EU ...