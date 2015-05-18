New centrist party may hold cards in Spanish politics

Spanish politics is facing the change of an era with the rise of two new political parties, the far-left Podemos and the centrist Cuidadanos.

While Podemos is set to break the Spanish two-party system in the country’s year of elections, Cuidadanos, open to working with the established parties, could be the one left holding the cards.

Prime minister Mariano Rajoy have yet to call a general election, expected for the end of the year, but already later this month more than 8,000 muni...