MEPs locked in political struggle over CIA report

MEPs are locked in a bitter political struggle over whether to water down a highly critical report implicating 14 European states in CIA activities in Europe, with a vote later today expected to expose the differences.

Drawn up by Italian socialist MEP Claudio Fava, the report investigates the extent to which the US intelligence service, the CIA, used European airspace and whether it had set up secret camps in Europe for transporting terror suspects.

The temporary committee was se...