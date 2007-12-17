Ad
euobserver
The EU mission to Kosovo is "unacceptable" and "illegitimate" for Serbia, says Kostunica (Photo: European Commission)

EU Kosovo mission 'unacceptable' for Serbia

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Serbia has expressed strong opposition to the decision taken last Friday by EU leaders to send an EU mission to Kosovo, saying the mission would ultimately lead to the creation of a "puppet state" out of the Serbian province.

EU leaders at a summit on Friday (14 December) agreed to send a 1,800-strong police and civilian mission to Kosovo – which has been administered by the United Nations since 1999.

The mission is aimed at making the EU "lead on the whole issue of Kosovo's futu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU agrees on Kosovo mission
The EU mission to Kosovo is "unacceptable" and "illegitimate" for Serbia, says Kostunica (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections