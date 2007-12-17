EU Kosovo mission 'unacceptable' for Serbia

Serbia has expressed strong opposition to the decision taken last Friday by EU leaders to send an EU mission to Kosovo, saying the mission would ultimately lead to the creation of a "puppet state" out of the Serbian province.

EU leaders at a summit on Friday (14 December) agreed to send a 1,800-strong police and civilian mission to Kosovo – which has been administered by the United Nations since 1999.

The mission is aimed at making the EU "lead on the whole issue of Kosovo's futu...