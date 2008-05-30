Ad
euobserver
Member states have a history of squabbling over where to put EU agencies (Photo: Notat)

Poland blocks EU research institute deal

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova,

The EU has failed to agree where to place the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), the EU's flagship innovation and education project, due to a Polish veto. But Hungary's capital Budapest looks certain to win the seat when the bloc returns to the issue in June.

EU ministers in charge of competitiveness discussed the issue over dinner on Thursday evening (29 May), with negotiations dragging on into the early hours of Friday morning.

Five applicants are keen to h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Member states have a history of squabbling over where to put EU agencies (Photo: Notat)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections