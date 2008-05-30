Poland blocks EU research institute deal

The EU has failed to agree where to place the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), the EU's flagship innovation and education project, due to a Polish veto. But Hungary's capital Budapest looks certain to win the seat when the bloc returns to the issue in June.

EU ministers in charge of competitiveness discussed the issue over dinner on Thursday evening (29 May), with negotiations dragging on into the early hours of Friday morning.

Five applicants are keen to h...