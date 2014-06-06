Ad
Juncker when he was chairman of the Eurogroup (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Juncker 'will not kneel' before Brits

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU commission president-hopeful Jean-Claude Juncker has not given up on his bid for the post despite British opposition, but EU leaders are nowhere near an agreement on him.

Speaking at a meeting of centre-right MEPs on Thursday (5 June), Juncker said: "I will not fall on my knees before the British."

He also complained about a negative campaign in the British media and photographers stalking him at his home in Luxembourg, asking his neighbours about family stories. The British ta...

