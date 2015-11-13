Ad
euobserver
Siim Kallas is candidate to lead the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party. (Photo: EU Commission)

Liberal policy strengthens Europe

EU Political
Opinion
by Siim Kallas, Brussels,

My candidacy for the president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party is not a coincidence. Liberal ideas have always been close to my heart.

Throughout the past 25 years, implementing liberal ideas (and often successfully) in policy has been part of my life.

Another concept, which I have been committed to since Estonia regained its independence, is the European idea of personal and economic freedoms, today known as the idea of the voluntary community ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Liberals still EP kingmakers, study says
Why the EU should abolish corporate income tax
Siim Kallas is candidate to lead the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party. (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections