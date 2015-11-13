Liberal policy strengthens Europe

My candidacy for the president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party is not a coincidence. Liberal ideas have always been close to my heart.

Throughout the past 25 years, implementing liberal ideas (and often successfully) in policy has been part of my life.

Another concept, which I have been committed to since Estonia regained its independence, is the European idea of personal and economic freedoms, today known as the idea of the voluntary community ...