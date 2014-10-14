Ad
Thousands of police officers are being deployed to border crossings, railway stations, bus depots (Photo: Paolo Margari)

Police launch EU-wide crackdown on migrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A two-week massive EU-wide border control and police crackdown on irregular migrants was launched on Monday (13 October) by the Italian EU presidency.

Thousands of police officers from the 26 countries in the EU’s Schengen border-free zone will be dispatched to border crossings, railway stations, bus depots, and elsewhere in a joint-police operation called Mos Maiorum.

The Schengen zone includes 22 member states as well as Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Iceland. But one un...

