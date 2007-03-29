Merkel tasks MEPs with public EU treaty debate

German chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested to the European Parliament that the body itself could organise a public discussion on the EU constitution, in a response to criticism of the secretive character of her efforts to revive the treaty.

Speaking before the European Parliament on Wednesday (29 March), Ms Merkel suggested that MEPs organise a public forum in May with its ideas serving as an input to a so-called intergovernmental conference of EU capitals on a new treaty expected t...