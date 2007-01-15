Ad
euobserver

Sarkozy launches presidential bid with anti-Turkey stance

by Lucia Kubosova,

Nicolas Sarkozy, the current French interior minister, has been officially confirmed as the centre-right ruling party's candidate for April's presidential election, launching his campaign with the suggestion that "Turkey has no place inside the European Union".

Mr Sarkozy, 51, known as 'Sarko' in the French press, received 98 percent of the votes from members of the Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) gathered for an internal ballot on Sunday (14 January).

In his acceptance speech...

euobserver

