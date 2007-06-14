Berlin avoids adding voting issue to EU treaty review list

Berlin has identified seven outstanding problems to be discussed at next week's EU leader's summit on a new treaty for the bloc.

In a six-page document sent to member states on Thursday evening (14 June), the German EU presidency says the past months of behind-the-scenes meetings and discussions on the fate of the rejected EU constitution have led it to conclude that "there is a general desire to settle this issue and move on."

"All member states recognise that further uncertainty...