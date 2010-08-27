Ad
euobserver
Germany wants to ban employers from tracking their job applicants on Facebook (Photo: Franco Bouly)

Germany to ban employers from snooping on Facebook

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

The German government has tabled a draft bill that would ban employers from profiling job applicants on social networks such as Facebook and prevent clandestine video surveillance at work.

Under the envisaged law, employers would still be able to run Internet searches on the names on the persons they want to hire, as long as the information is publicly accessible or present on professional websites, such as LinkedIn.

But becoming friends with the prospective employee or even hack...

Tags

euobserver

