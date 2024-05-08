Ad
euobserver
Former Golden Dawn leader and MEP Ioannis Lagos (pictured in 2020.) (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU parliament loses transparency case over jailed Greek neo-Nazi MEP's payslips

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament has lost a transparency case in its efforts to keep secret payslips of jailed Greek neo-Nazi MEP Ioannis Lagos.

On Wednesday (8 May), the General Court of the European Union

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Jailed Greek neo-Nazi MEP has immunity lifted for second time
Court partially annuls Frontex case in transparency blow
Former Golden Dawn leader and MEP Ioannis Lagos (pictured in 2020.) (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections