Twenty years on, the Roma still languish behind a wall

In the space of just a few days, the Lisbon Treaty for Europe has been ratified by all EU member states, and we're marking the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The bringing down of the Berlin Wall signaled the beginning of an economic and social transformation in Europe that raised the hopes of a better future and a unified Europe. Now the workings of the European Union are set to change. So now is the time to remember, there is a group of people who remain excluded.