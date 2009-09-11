Ad
The seafront in Piran - coastal territories have proved to be the biggest sticking point in talks (Photo: robertivanc)

Slovenia and Croatia finally overcome border deadlock

by Leigh Phillips,

Slovenia on Friday (11 September) announced that the long-standing border dispute with its neighbour Croatia should not be a barrier to Croatia's adhesion to the European Union, unblocking a dispute that had remained unresolved since 1991.

Croatian Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor and Slovene Prime Minister Borut Pahor met in Ljubljana on Friday morning.

"The Slovenian government will propose to [the] parliament's foreign policy and EU affairs committee that Slovenia withdraw its blo...

