Slovenia and Croatia finally overcome border deadlock

Slovenia on Friday (11 September) announced that the long-standing border dispute with its neighbour Croatia should not be a barrier to Croatia's adhesion to the European Union, unblocking a dispute that had remained unresolved since 1991.

Croatian Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor and Slovene Prime Minister Borut Pahor met in Ljubljana on Friday morning.

"The Slovenian government will propose to [the] parliament's foreign policy and EU affairs committee that Slovenia withdraw its blo...