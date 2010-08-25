Ad
euobserver
Silvio Berlusconi is losing former allies (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Berlusconi braces himself for early elections

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is on Wednesday (25 August) set to hold talks with right-wing leader Umberto Bossi, the main partner in his frail center-right coalition, after admitting that there is a serious prospect of early elections by the end of the year.

"We must be prepared for all eventualities such as, for example, elections within a short time," Mr Berlusconi said in a message posted on the website of his People of Freedom Party (PDL).

Parliamentary support for...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Silvio Berlusconi is losing former allies (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections