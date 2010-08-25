Berlusconi braces himself for early elections

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is on Wednesday (25 August) set to hold talks with right-wing leader Umberto Bossi, the main partner in his frail center-right coalition, after admitting that there is a serious prospect of early elections by the end of the year.

"We must be prepared for all eventualities such as, for example, elections within a short time," Mr Berlusconi said in a message posted on the website of his People of Freedom Party (PDL).

Parliamentary support for...