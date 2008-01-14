Blair sets out EU vision amid talk of top European job

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair appeared to launch a bid to become president of the European Union in a speech on Saturday (12 January) in Paris by setting out his vision for the 27-nation bloc.

Addressing members of French president Nicolas Sarkozy's centre-right UMP party, Mr Blair, of the UK's centre-left Labour Party, said that member states could achieve more if they worked together.

"Europe is not a question of left or right, but a question of the future or the past, of ...