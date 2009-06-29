Albania's ruling party ahead in key elections

Albania's general election, widely seen as a key test in view of the country's EU aspirations, went relatively smoothly on Sunday (28 June), with early exit polls giving Prime Minister Sali Berisha's Democratic Party a clear lead over the opposition Socialists.

Independent exit polls by US-based Zogby International, Italy's IPR Marketing and Kosovo-based Gani Bobi all said Mr Berisha was headed for another term, giving him 45 to 49 percent, or around five percent more than the Socialis...