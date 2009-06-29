Albania's ruling party ahead in key elections

Albania's general election, widely seen as a key test in view of the country's EU aspirations, went relatively smoothly on Sunday (28 June), with early exit polls giving Prime Minister Sali Berisha's Democratic Party a clear lead over the opposition Socialists.
Independent exit polls by US-based Zogby International, Italy's IPR Marketing and Kosovo-based Gani Bobi all said Mr Berisha was headed for another term, giving him 45 to 49 percent, or around five percent more than the Socialis...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here