David Cameron becomes UK leader in pact with Lib Dems

After 13 years in opposition, the UK's Conservative Party has returned to office heading the first coalition government the country has known since World War II, following the failure of talks between the Liberal Democrats and the Labour Party to forge a deal between the two left-of-centre parties.

Tory leader David Cameron, speaking on the steps of Number 10 Downing Street as supporters cheered and opponents already began to gather, said: "This is going to be hard and difficult work."<...