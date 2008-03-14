Ad
Mr Sarkozy - happy that his proposal "was taken up with great enthusiasm" (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU leaders agree to weakened Mediterranean Union plan

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU leaders on Thursday (13 March) approved a watered-down version of a plan put forward by French President Nicolas Sarkozy for a grand Mediterranean Union stretching from Morocco to Turkey and aiming to foster cooperation with the EU's southern neighbours.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa called the proposal an "upgrade of the Barcelona process" – the mechanism currently regulating the relations between the EU and the Mediterranean countries – and said it had received support durin...

