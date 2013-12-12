EU court grants welfare rights to same-sex partners

Workers in civil partnerships are entitled to the same benefits as married couples, the European Court of Justice has ruled, in a case that could have a profound impact on employment contracts and welfare regimes across the bloc.

In a judgement on Thursday (12 December), the Luxembourg-based court found that denying equal rights to benefits amounted to discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.

The ruling comes in response to a case lodged in 2012 by Frederic Hay, a Fren...