Van Rompuy used official EU cars to drive family to Paris

European Union Council President Herman Van Rompuy used the EU's official cars to drive himself and nine members of his family from Brussels to Paris as part of their summer holiday, EUobserver has learnt.

During the August break this year, the Belgian former prime minister used the Council's chauffeur-driven official car service to take himself and his wife, his children and two grand-children all the way from the EU capital to Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport and back, according to an...