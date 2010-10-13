Ad
euobserver
EU official car licence plate (Photo: EUobserver)

Van Rompuy used official EU cars to drive family to Paris

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European Union Council President Herman Van Rompuy used the EU's official cars to drive himself and nine members of his family from Brussels to Paris as part of their summer holiday, EUobserver has learnt.

During the August break this year, the Belgian former prime minister used the Council's chauffeur-driven official car service to take himself and his wife, his children and two grand-children all the way from the EU capital to Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport and back, according to an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
EU official car licence plate (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections