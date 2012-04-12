Officials, diplomats want even more EU secrecy

Most member states and EU institutions are keen to draw a new veil of secrecy over how they appoint top officials and enforce EU law.
The rights of journalists, NGOs and average people to get access to internal EU documents is currently governed by a regulation from 2001.
It is already hard to gain access because there is no clear registry of what documents are about and because it can take long legal battles to make institutions drop their objections - for instance, on grounds ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
