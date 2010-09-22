Ad
euobserver
The Ashton letter added that a quota system "could exclude the best applicants for the jobs" (Photo: European Parliament)

Ashton justifies low intake from new EU countries

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

New EU countries did poorly in the recent intake of senior diplomats for the European External Action Service (EEAS) because their candidates frequently applied for the same posts, EEAS chief Catherine Ashton has said.

"One problem this time round is that newer Member States were competing against each other for few posts in [sic] neigbourhood region (nearly two thirds of applicants from newer member states concentrated on just 5 posts)," the British baroness wrote in a letter to Polish...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

