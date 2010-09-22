Ashton justifies low intake from new EU countries

New EU countries did poorly in the recent intake of senior diplomats for the European External Action Service (EEAS) because their candidates frequently applied for the same posts, EEAS chief Catherine Ashton has said.

"One problem this time round is that newer Member States were competing against each other for few posts in [sic] neigbourhood region (nearly two thirds of applicants from newer member states concentrated on just 5 posts)," the British baroness wrote in a letter to Polish...