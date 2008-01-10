UK minister calls for 'mature debate' over new EU treaty

UK Europe minister Jim Murphy has urged domestic politicians to hold a "mature debate" on Europe without "bestowing it with apparently satanical powers" as the country's parliament prepares for a ratification of the new EU Lisbon treaty.

Britain, along with most other EU countries, is preparing for parliamentary ratification of the new treaty this year.

In a speech to the London School of Economics on Wednesday (9 January), Mr Murphy said that ratification in the UK should be prec...