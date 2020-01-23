'Democracy commissioner' doesn't rule out treaty change

EU Commission vice-president Dubravka Šuica said on Wednesday (22 January) that the EU executive was "open" to treaty change - if European citizens demand it through the planned two-year reform exercise.
The Croatian commissioner presented the executive's outline on the Conference on the Future of Europe, a dialogue with citizens aimed at better involving EU voters in poli...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
