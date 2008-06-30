Ad
Prague - if the EU treaty gets through here, it should spell 26 against one for Ireland (Photo: European Commission)

Czech government blesses EU treaty

EU Political
by Philippa Runner,

The Czech government has advised the country's Constitutional Court that the EU's Lisbon treaty does not violate the Czech Republic's own constitution, improving the climate for ratification in the most problematic EU state after the Irish No vote.

"Due to its [Lisbon's] ratification, no substantial change in the arrangement of the democratic legal order will occur," the text of a legal opinion submitted by the government to the court late last week states, Czech daily Lidove noviny rep...

