Ad
euobserver
Who is really looking when EU laws are made? (Photo: CE)

MEPs fear lack of transparency in quick EU law-making

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

MEPs looking into how to overhaul the workings of the European Parliament have raised concerns about the number of quick deals that are reached on EU laws, saying they risk resulting in poor quality legislation and that the process is not sufficiently transparent.

A working document drawn up for the reform-minded deputies notes that the "enormous pressure" faced by each six-month EU presidency to wrap up a piece of legislation under their watch comes at the expense of "open political de...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Who is really looking when EU laws are made? (Photo: CE)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections