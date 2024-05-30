Ad
euobserver
Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party has a huge advantage in terms of influencing social-media algorithms through their spending on online advertisements (Photo: Wikimedia)

Opinion

Fidesz's €3.2m digital ads aimed at smearing opponents

EU Political
EU Elections
by Bulcsu Hunyadi, Róbert László and Csaba Molnár, Budapest,

Critics of the regime of Viktor Orbán often argue that the Hungarian government controls the media, drowning out independent voices. His political allies, meanwhile, claim that press freedom is thriving, and that Orbán is merely counterbalancing the liberal media hegemony.

It is true that independent, trustworthy news outlets do st...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU ElectionsOpinion

Author Bio

Bulcsu Hunyadi, Róbert László and Csaba Molnár are analysts at the Political Capital Institute in Budapest, Hungary. Funded by the European Media and Information Fund, the consortium of Political Capital, the Hungarian fact-checking site Lakmusz, and the media think tank Mérték Media Monitor are detecting, monitoring, analysing, and debunking sponsored disinformation during the 2024 election campaign.

Related articles

Orban's Fidesz faces low-polling jitters ahead of EU election
Orbán-backed think-tank courts farmers linked to far-right ahead of elections
The Hungarian EU presidency and Georgia's election — don't say you weren't warned
Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party has a huge advantage in terms of influencing social-media algorithms through their spending on online advertisements (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU ElectionsOpinion

Author Bio

Bulcsu Hunyadi, Róbert László and Csaba Molnár are analysts at the Political Capital Institute in Budapest, Hungary. Funded by the European Media and Information Fund, the consortium of Political Capital, the Hungarian fact-checking site Lakmusz, and the media think tank Mérték Media Monitor are detecting, monitoring, analysing, and debunking sponsored disinformation during the 2024 election campaign.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections