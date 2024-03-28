Ad
Up to 325,000 voters have deserted Fidesz in a single month, following the presidential pardon scandal over covering up child sex-abuse (Photo: European Parliament)

Orban's Fidesz faces low-polling jitters ahead of EU election

by Lili Rutai, Budapest/London,

Hungary's governing party faces June's European elections with a worrying drop in support, following the presidential pardon scandal, polls show. Opposition parties, however, might not be able to profit from the decline.

In February, an explosive report in the independent media revealed that then president Katalin Novák gave a legal pardon to Endre K., a former deputy director of a state orphanage jailed for covering up sexual abuse.

The report sparked countrywide outrage and mass...

