Albanian capital Tirana. The EU has said elections must be free and fair (Photo: lassi.kurkijarvi)

Albanian elections seen as key test before joining EU

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Counting is underway in Albania following local elections, seen as a key test in the Balkan country's efforts to achieve EU candidate status later this year.

Brussels has made it clear that the vote must be free and fair after a series of political crises have struck the country following a national ballot in June 2009.

Sunday's (8 May) vote was marked by minor skirmishes, with the main parties disagreeing over whether EU standards had been met. A 525-strong international electio...

